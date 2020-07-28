Border Police: Roughly 80,700 cross-border travelers in past 24 hours

Approximately 80,700 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, traveling by over 28,200 means of transport (of which 12,500 freight box trucks), underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Tuesday.

According to IGPF, there were approximately 42,500 people by 13,900 means of transport on the inbound, and 38,200 people by 14,300 means of transport on the outbound.

Roughly 29,600 people and 14,400 means of transport (6,500 freight box trucks) went through the 11 crossing points at the border with Hungary, with about 16,300 travelers and 13,400 means of transport coming to Romania.

Regarding the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 47 misdeeds (19 infractions and 28 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately 5,400 lei.

Fines of over 12,500 lei were also issued.

As many as 8 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 23 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.