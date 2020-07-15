Border Police: Roughly 96,500 cross-border travelers in past 24 hours

Approximately 96,500 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, traveling by over 38,000 means of transport (of which 14,200 freight box trucks), underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Wednesday.

According to IGPF, there were approximately 47,300 people by 18,100 means of transport on the inbound, and 49,200 people by 19,900 means of transport on the outbound.

Roughly 43,400 people and 21,500 means of transport (6,900 freight box trucks) went through the 11 crossing points at the border with Hungary, with about 18,200 travelers and 9,400 means of transport coming to Romania.

Regarding the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 48 misdeeds (26 infractions and 22 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately 12,300 lei.

Fines of over 26,200 lei were also issued.

25 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 12 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.