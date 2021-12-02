BOR's Banescu: Green certificate, document that has an intrinsic reason for persuasion, not constraint

The green certificate is a document that has an intrinsic reason for persuasion, not constraint, said the spokesperson for the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), Vasile Banescu.

"Those who rationally and wisely choose to listen to the advice of doctors and get vaccinated temporarily benefit from some of the advantages offered by the green certificate in certain crowded spaces (commercial or entertainment). This document is not and cannot be restrictive in regards to access to spaces that offer vital products or services, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals or churches. Access to a sacred space, one of order and decency by excellence, to pray, that is, to manifest concretely fundamental religious freedom cannot be conditioned, including for practical reasons, not only moral ones, by a document meant to introduce contextually an extra protection and order in spaces that really need it," Vasile Banescu said in a statement transmitted to the press.

According to him, the religious denominations are the ones which not only pleaded, but will respect the preventive measures recommended by the medical authorities, so they will also take care to ensure that their members remain landmarks of civility and involvement in protecting the health of their neighbor.

"People in the clergy who defy the necessary measures of health protection and publicly incite to discredit a medical act, to trivialize the severity of the disease and the consequences of the pandemic, not only do not represent the position of the Church they belong to, but are also self-discredited in society. The sad, disavowed examples sanctioned by the Church of these people have been and will, fortunately, remain in the minority. Religious freedom, which, like any responsible freedom, presupposes order, not disorder, is a fundamental human right. The state must wisely consider all precautions contained in national and international law regarding the restriction of religious freedom, thus cultivating and promoting, in dialogue and partnership with religious denominations, the essential social peace in the community. We really need it," added Vasile Banescu.

AGERPRES