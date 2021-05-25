Bosch reports consolidated sales of nearly 2.2 billion RON in Romania last year

The Bosch Group, leading global supplier of technology and services, concluded the fiscal year 2020 with consolidated sales worth nearly 2.2 billion RON (448 million euro) in Romania, an increase of approximately three percent compared to the previous year, shows a press release of the country sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

According to the results on the previous year, the total net sales, worth 68.8 billion RON (1.4 billion euro), including the sales of unconsolidated companies and internal deliveries to affiliate companies, remained at a level similar to the year 2019, Agerpres informs.

Over 2020, Bosch invested in its capacities in Romania approximately 487 million RON (approximately 100 million euro), especially to continue to develop the production units for mobility solutions in Cluj and Blaj.

Furthermore, the electronic auto components plant in Jucu (Cluj County) increased its production and storage capacity, investing over 85 million euro, last year. Additionally, the Blaj Plant opened in November 2020 its own Bosch Medical Center, in collaboration with medical services provider Elisa Med, the first Bosch medical unit in Romania that offers health services.

According to the quoted source, in 2020, the Cluj Engineering Center and the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca opened a new master's degree programme titled "High performance calculation and analysis of large volumes of data," while in Blaj the Bosch Academy was launched, a programme developed in collaboration with the University in Targu Mures, which offers students a wide perspective regarding the newest trends in the auto industry.

"Furthermore, the Bosch plants in Cluj and Blaj inaugurated inspirational study spaces, which stimulate collaboration in education institutions such as the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, the December 1, 1918 University of Alba Iulia and the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology of Targu Mures. Additionally, the Bosch production unit in Cluj continues its collaboration with the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca through the fitting of a Industry 4.0 laboratory, facilitating thus the formation of qualified personnel for the future. Moreover, approximately 500 pupils received since 2013 a professional education oriented to the market, being prepared in domains specific to the Bosch production units in Blaj and Cluj, in dual school system. Bosch Service Solutions recently launched the Controlling Academy, an intensive paid programme for masters students in the finance, management, accounting, and informatics domains," the quoted release shows.

The Bosch Group has been present in Romania for 27 years and had, on December 31, 2020, over 8,160 employees in five entities.