Botosani Modernized headquarters of Stefanesti Medical and Social Assistance Unit, inaugurated

The new headquarters of the Medical and Social Assistance Unit (UAMS) in the city of Stefanesti, which was expanded and modernized, was inaugurated by the county authorities, according to a press release sent on Saturday by the Botosani County Council.

The investments financed by the Botosani County Council amount to approximately 2.4 million RON and consist in the construction and furnishing of a new building body in which the kitchen and dining room will function , but also a new administrative headquarters.

"We pay particular attention to the improvement of the services provided to the beneficiaries of the medico-social assistance units, because we want to increase the quality of life of these elderly people. The inauguration of this investment at UAMS Stefanesti is a stage of a complex investment plan that CJ Botosani has in implementation in the social field. Our objective, of the CJ, is to complete ongoing investments and start new ones, because we owe it to ensure the best conditions for the seniors under the care of the staff of the medico-social assistance units subordinated to the CJ", is the message sent by the president of CJ Botosani, Doina Federovici.

The investment from UAMS Stefanesti also included the creation and equipping of a modern laundry.