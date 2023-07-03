Boxer Lacramioara Perijoc: Highly grateful and happy for securing Olympic berth

Romanian female boxer Lacramioara Perijoc, silver medalist in the 54 kg class at the European Games in Krakow - Malopolska, declared on Monday upon her return from Poland that she is grateful and happy, first of all for having secured her direct participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"I am very grateful and happy, first of all, because I managed to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, but also for this medal. My goal was to definitely secure the ticket to Paris, and then to win the final. Turns out this wasn't meant for me, but I know that I climbed as high as I could. And this makes me happy. I had moments when I felt that I was truly living my dream. What I set out in my mind I managed to live in reality," Perijoc said at Henri Coanda Airport.

She is optimistic that she will achieve the greatest performance of Romanian female boxing next year.

"For me, boxing is the most beautiful sport. I would do any sport, but boxing is where I find myself, it brings me the best fulfillment. For years now I have been dreaming of myself with the Olympic medal around my neck. I slowly follow my way upwards and I think I will be able to pull this feat for Romania and women's boxing," she explained.

Boxing athlete Lacramioara Perijoc won the silver medal, after losing on Saturday evening to Bulgarian Stanimira Petrova in the 54 kg final at the European Games in Krakow - Malopolska.

Perijoc, a 2019 European champion and 2022 world vice-champion, won her Olympic berth by reaching the semifinals of this year's European Games. Romania finished 15th in the medal ranking, with a tally of 17 - 6 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals. AGERPRES