Brancusi's 'Wisdom of the Earth,' worth more than 11 million euors; written bid expected

Romania's Minister of Culture and National Identity Valer-Daniel Breaz said on Thursday that the price for Constantin Brancusi's "Cumintenia Pamantului" (Wisdom of the Earth) would be much higher than 11 million euros so far estimated, adding that he was waiting for the current owners to make a written bid to the ministry.

"I can assure you that 11 million euros is not the real price; it is much higher, but that was a verbal estimate from the owners. I am waiting for their written bid, and then I can say: this is the price, lets' make a decision," he told a news conference at the Government House.

Breaz added that he does not want to follow assumptions, as did the former Minister of Culture Vlad Alexandrescu.

"We are still waiting for them [the owners] at the Ministry of Culture with a written bid, to tell us what the price is, if they want to sell this piece of art, so that we can make a decision and discuss it. I can call on Mr. Vlad Alexandrescu to assure him (...) that the price is not 11 million, as he believed back when he was in office. I do not know where he came with the price from. But I am waiting; I'm not guessing to pass figures on to the public, unless I have a written bid from the people who currently own the sculpture to the ministry," said Breaz.

He gave assurances to all those who donated money for the failed purchase of the sculpture that they will be reimbursed.

