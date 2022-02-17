Brasov: Approximately 100 persons during Freedom Convoy, demonstration monitored by Gendarmerie and Police

As many as 30 automobiles and approximately 100 persons took part on Thursday evening, in the Brasov Municipality, to the event called "Freedom Convoy", the demonstration being peaceful, without incidents, the Brasov Gendarmerie informed.

"The convoy, formed of 30 automobiles and approximately 100 persons, traveled in the Brasov Municipality, where the main parking points were the County Prefecture and the City Hall. The participants demonstrated peacefully, waving tricolor flags. No negative events were registered. The demonstration was monitored by the law and order and public safety from the Group of Mobile Gendarmerie (GJM) Brasov, with 4 special vehicles and 12 gendarmes, in partnership with colleagues from the Brasov Police," according to the spokesperson of GJM Brasov, Gabriela Iftimiuc, Agerpres.ro informs.

The "Freedom Convoy", a movement inspired from Canada, is advocating for immediately ending the state of emergency and eliminating the COVID green certificate. The event was announced on the organizers' Facebook page, representatives of the civil society, reunited under this name.