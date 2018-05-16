Brazilian sportsman Carlos Henrique Ribeiro receives Romanian citizenship

The Government decided on Wednesday, through a decision, to grant the Romanian citizenship to Brazilian sportsman Carlos Henrique Ribeiro.

The granting of the Romanian citizenship was done at the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.The Ministry of Youth and Sport submitted in November 2017 a request to the National Authority for Citizenship regarding the granting of the Romanian citizenship to this athlete, "taking into account that Ribeiro Carlos Henrique is a high-performing athlete, who is necessary to the national futsal team, for participating in international sports competitions and achieving some remarkable sports results."