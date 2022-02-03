British ambassador Andrew Noble, meeting with Florin Citu, in Senate

The president of the Senate, Florin Citu, on Thursday received the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Andrew Noble.

According to a press release sent by the Senate to AGERPRES, discussions were focused both on the Romanian-British collaboration in political, economic, security and defence, energy, social and cultural plan, and on boosting cooperation at the level of bilateral parliamentary diplomacy, which, alongside the one from the government area, "can significantly contribute to developing bilateral relations", Florin Citu said.

The Senate president highlighted the special importance that Romania grants to the relation with the United Kingdom, based on the NATO membership and the existing Strategic Partnership between the two countries and appreciated the support offered by the British side in Romania's defence plan and NATO's Eastern Flank, highlighted, mainly, by increasing British military presence in the area, Agerpres.ro informs.

Furthermore, according to the quoted source, Florin Citu pleaded for "intensifying and increasing, on pragmatic principles, the connections in the economic, social and cultural plan, which will supplement cooperation in the area of politics, security and defence".