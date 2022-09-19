British ambassador, community members pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II at Blue House, in Viscri

British Ambassador Andrew Noble said, on Sunday evening, in Viscri, Brasov County, at the National Moment of Reflection on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, that although the Queen never visited Romania she knew very well how the country developed in these 32 years of freedom.

"Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for coming here this evening to the Blue House, the house of the former Prince of Wales. (...) We find ourselves in the candlelight in a village in the heart of Transylvania reflecting on the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Her funeral will take place tomorrow in London in the presence of heads of state from all over the world, President (Klaus) Iohannis and his wife, Her Majesty Princess Margareta and Prince Radu. (...) The Queen was a global presence for 70 years. Even though the Queen has never visited Romania, I can tell you that the Queen was very familiar with what was happening in our country during these 32 years of freedom. I talked to the Queen about Romania and it meant a lot to her not least because it was an important place to King Charles," said His Excellency Andrew Noble.

The ambassador said that this simple house in Viscri is a small token of the connection between the British and Romanian royal families, as well as between our peoples and countries.

"It will play an important role in the future as well, to remind us of what unites us. Ladies and gentlemen, it is a particularly sad moment for the people of the United Kingdom, for the people of the countries where the Queen was also head of state, the Commonwealth countries and the other countries where we didn't expect it to have this huge impact. We think about the service she did for all of us, about the debt she felt towards us, the common people, the ordinary people, and I don't think this memory will fade quickly, especially in this garden, in this house we will feel the presence of Queen Elizabeth II and especially the presence of King Charles III. Thank you very much for being here today, for me as an ambassador it is a very important sign of the love that exists between the United Kingdom and this important village of Viscri," concluded Ambassador Andrew Noble.

The approximately 50 people present at the Blue House held a moment of reflection and silently pondered on the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sunday, the evening before the State Funeral, the British Government invited the public to participate in a National Moment of Reflection on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This moment was also marked in Romania, from 20:00 hrs, by British Ambassador Andrew Noble and members of the community wanting to pay a last homage to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the village of Viscri, Brasov County, inside the well-known 'Blue House,' owned by the current sovereign, His Majesty King Charles III. AGERPRES