British film director Ottley, former Greek ambassador Papadopoulos, decorated by President Iohannis

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed decrees decorating British film director Charlie Ottley and of former Greek ambassador Vassilis Papadopoulos.According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis awarded the "Meritul cultural" (Culture Merit) in the rank of Officer, Category F- "Culture Promotion" to Charlie Ottley - British writer, journalist and director - in appreciation of his important contribution to promoting the image of Romania, for his understanding of and interest in the Romanian civilisation and culture."
Charlie Ottley is the director of highly-acclaimed documentaries "Wild Carpathia" and "Flavours of Romania".
Also, "in appreciation of the important contribution to the support for and promotion of bilateral relations between Romania and the Hellenic Republic," President Klaus Iohannis bestowed a "Pentru merit " (For Merit) medal in the rank of Grand Cross to Vassilis Papadopoulos, Greece's ambassador in Bucharest 2016-2019.