Bronze medal for Romania in men's canoe-4 500 m, at ICF Junior&U23 Canoe Sprint World, Portugal

The Romanian crew formed by juniors Adrian Stepan, Victor Stepan, Cosmin Dranga and Cosmin Nitu obtained the bronze medals in the canoe-4, 500 m event, on Monday, at the 2021 ICF Junior & U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships in Montemor-o-Velho (Portugal).

In women's K2 500 m, Romania (Nadia Haidar, Nicoleta Belibou) took fifth place (1:57.31).

Cosmin Nitu finished seventh in C1 juniors 500 m (2:02.77).

The women's crew in K2 500 m U23 event, Malina Trifescu and Georgiana Vucea, finished seventh (1:46.54).

Romania concluded the ICF Junior & U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships in Montemor-o-Velho with two medals, one silver, obtained by brothers Adrian and Victor Stepan in C2 1000 m juniors, and another bronze medal, won by juniors Adrian Stepan, Victor Stepan, Cosmin Dranga and Cosmin Nituin the canoe-4, 500 m event, juniors.