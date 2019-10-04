BT Financial Group acquires Certinvest Pensii, expands business to privately managed pension funds

Banca Transilvania Financial Group is expanding its financial services for its more than 3 million clients through an investment in the area of privately managed pension funds, as BT Asset Management S.A.I. (BTAM) and BT Investments fully acquired optional pension funds management company Certinvest Pensii, BT announced on Friday.

Certinvest Pensii, Romania's only local pension fund management companies, manages over 75 million lei (rd 15.7 million euros, ed. n.) in an optional pension fund with over 9,500 participants.

Through this acquisition, BT's interest is focused on stimulating long-term saving through Pensions Pillar III, an optional instrument that enjoys a fast growing interest among active people. We want the future BT pension company to become a relevant player in this market segment, based on the model of the companies we already have under the umbrella of Banca Transilvania Financial Group, said Banca Transilvania CEO Omer Tetik.

"We acquired in 2015 the company managing the 'Pensia Mea' optional pension fund, confident that we can offer our clients an efficient solution for long-term saving, which we developed with a team of professionals under the Certinvest brand, thus growing the managed assets by over 90 percent. I am convinced that the choice of Romania's largest financial group - Banca Transilvania - to continue and develop the efforts made so far benefits the market and all the parties involved, but especially the participants," said Certinvest Group founding shareholder Eugen Voicu.

The next stage after the signing of the agreement is the approval of the acquisition by the Financial Supervisory Authority.

BT Asset Management S.A.I. is a member of the Banca Transilvania Financial Group, specialising in investment management through open and closed-end funds. BTAM currently has over 3.9 billion lei worth of assets, 14 open-end investment funds and over 40,000 clients. The deal was performed with assistance by BT Capital Partners, Banca Transilvania Financial Group's investment banking and capital markets division, an exclusive member of the Oaklins international alliance in Romania.