BTA Bulgarian news agency opens National Press Club in Bucharest

The National Press Club of the BTA Bulgarian News Agency was officially opened on Friday in Bucharest.

Metropolitan Naum of the city of Ruse held a blessing service.

The managing director of the AGERPRES National News Agency, Claudia Nicolae, stated that, although relations with the BTA Bulgarian News Agency are older, the opening of an office in Bucharest means an even closer collaboration, Agerpres informs.

"I started this journey a year ago, together with Mr. Director, when we met. We started the journey thinking that a rapprochement, although it has existed for many years between AGERPRES and BTA, could be more useful for both news agencies. The main idea came from the ambassador of Romania in Bulgaria, who on numerous occasions noted a lack of coordinated information between the two countries. And so began a beautiful project, a project in which BTA promotes the news that has value and that imputes value to the image of Romania and that represents Romania across borders, and AGERPRES takes information about Bulgaria regarding culture, economy - the most important, until the end, information that gives added value to Bulgaria," Claudia Nicolae said.

She gave assurances that BTA will continue to have "a true friend" in Bucharest, who will provide support in promoting Bulgaria in Romania.

"You will have in Bucharest, in the future, a true friend who will support you for the promotion of Bulgaria, and for the promotion of Romania at the same time, and I congratulate you for choosing a special day both from a religious point of view, both for Romania and for Bulgaria. These days, Romania celebrated Saint Demetrius, a very important saint for our country and for Bucharest. Congratulations and we remain close to you," said the managing director of the AGERPRES National News Agency.

Radko Vlaikov, the ambassador of Bulgaria in Romania, emphasized that the signing of the collaboration agreement between AGERPRES and BTA is very important, in the conditions in which, many times, the lack of information was felt in the exchange of relations.

"In the last few days, we had a lot of meetings, where we emphasized that we have a lot of things achieved in the relations between Bulgaria and Romania. We understood how close we are and, of course, we have the mentality of Europeans, and that's why the results were not delayed. (. ..) In all these relationships and exchange of relationships, we also felt the lack of information and that is why I want to say that this collaboration contract signed a few months ago between AGERPRES and BTA is very important. Today's inauguration of this office is as a child of yours, that's how I see this event today. That's why I'm convinced and I expect AGERPRES to take this step in Sofia, in Bulgaria, in a very short time," Radko Vlaikov said.

Kiril Valchev, the director of BTA, Claudia Nicolae, the managing director of AGERPRES National News Agency, Radko Vlaikov, the ambassador of Bulgaria in Romania, Brandusa Predescu, the ambassador of Romania in Bulgaria, Andrei Tarnea, the director general of the Department of Communications and Public Diplomacy with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania were present at the event.

The event continued at the National Opera House in Bucharest with a joint exhibition of AGERPRES and BTA on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Good Neighbourliness between Romania and Bulgaria, as well as the 15th anniversary of the accession of the two countries to the European Union.

The evening ends with the Together In Europe gala concert. Romanian and Bulgarian opera singers will present arias from Carmen, Rigoletto, Nabucco, La Traviata, La Boheme, Attila and Un Ballo In Maschera, under the baton of Bulgarian conductor Yordan Kamdzhalov.

The concert is under the aegis of the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, and is organized by the Romanian Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, and the Bulgarian Ambassador to Bucharest, Radko Vlaikov.