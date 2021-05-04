 
     
Bucharest, another 11 counties, in yellow scenario for SARS-CoV-2 infection rate

Bucharest and 11 counties are in the yellow scenario for infections with SARS-CoV-2, announced, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communications Group (GCS).

Bucharest recorded an infection rate of 2.27 cases per thousand inhabitants, dropping from 2.42 the previous day, agerpres.ro confirms.

Also in the yellow scenario (incidence between 1.5 and 3), with the highest infection rates, are the counties of Ilfov - 2.17, Cluj - 2.03, Alba - 1.88, Timis - 1.64.

In the past 24 hours, 994 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded.

