Bucharest City Hall to be one-week green lit to point at Oxigen project

The Bucharest City Hall will be lit in green for one week to point at the Oxigen/Oxygen project, according to Agerpres.

"The Bucharest City Hall will be lit in green for one week so to draw attention to the Oxigen project, an extremely important project for the health of the Bucharesters. The Oxigen Project has in mind to introduce a car tax for the most pollutant vehicles circulating in Bucharest and, along other initiatives, is part of the measures the City Hall is implementing to slash pollution in Bucharest," a Facebook posting by the Bucharest Public Lighting Municipal Company reads.

The Bucharest general councilors have adopted on Thursday the project according to which all under Euro 4 pollution norm motor vehicles will pay the Oxigen car tax in order to access and circulate in Bucharest starting with 1 January 2020.

