Bucharest City recording highest COVID-19 new case county: 1,162; counties of Constanta, Timis follow

The latest highest COVID-19 new case count has been reported by Bucharest City - 1,162, and the counties of Constanta - 175; Timis -132; Ilfov - 95; Cluj - 88; Maramures - 86, according to the data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were reported by the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud - 1; Harghita - 3; Vrancea - 6; Olt - 7; Mehedinti - 7; Salaj - 7, and Gorj - 8.

A total of 1,509 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday since the previous reporting following nationwide tests.