Bucharest City tops the list with most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection - 108,720 since the onset of the pandemic, followed by the counties of Cluj - 31,972, Iasi - 28,990, and Timis - 28,396, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said today.

Other counties with high total case counts are Constanta - 27,899, Brasov - 26,546, Ilfov - 26,151 and Prahova - 24,803.

As of today there were 673,271 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 600,710 were declared cured.