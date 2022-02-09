Bucharest City sees almost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, notification rate at 35.31

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting are in Bucharest City - 7,895, and the counties of Ilfov - 2,043, Cluj - 1,844, Sibiu - 1,724, Timis - 1,481, Constanta - 1,350 and Brasov - 1,128, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest City is 35.31 per 1,000 population, up from 34.29 a day ago; the next highest notification rates are in the counties of Timis - 29.29, Cluj - 29.52, Ilfov - 26.10, Sibiu - 25.39, Constanta - 23.44 and Brasov - 22.98.