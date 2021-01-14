 
     
Bucharest City, three counties still in COVID-19 red zone

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

Ilfov County is reporting a 14-day notification rate of newly reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population of 4.45 cases, slightly lower than the previous day's 4.71 per 1,000 population, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday

Also in the red zone is Timis County, with 4.16 cases per 1,000 population, up from the previous day's 4.13; Cluj County, at 3.8, up from the previous day's 3.72; and Bucharest City, with a rate of 3.62 cases per 1,000 population down from Wednesday's 3.77.

On the other hand, 16 counties are in the green zone, with the lowest rates reported by the counties of Harghita - 0.62; Vrancea - 0.64; Olt - 0.69; Gorj - 0.78; and Buzau - 0.93.

stiripesurse.ro
