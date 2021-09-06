 
     
Bucharest City, Timis, Suceava, Cluj counties see highest COVID-19 daily case counts

vaccin doctor jenssen covid J&J

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 196 and in the counties of Timis - 89, Suceava - 67, and Cluj - 61, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

The counties with the fewest cases are Covasna - 1, Buzau and Harghita - with 2 each.

All counties and Bucharest City remain in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by the counties of Satu Mare - 1.28, Ilfov - 1.23, Bistrita Nasaud - 1.05 and Bucharest City - 1.08 per 1,000 population, Agerpres informs.

