Bucharest closes bars, clubs, discos, gambling sites and casinos

Bucharest Prefect Gheorghe Cojanu announced that the decision was made at today's meeting of the Bucharest City Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) to close bars, clubs and discos in the capital city.

In a press statement, Cojanu said that it was also decided to narrow from 100 meters to 50 meters the outer perimeter of educational institutions where mask wearing is mandatory between 7:45 - 21:15 Monday through Friday.

CMBSU has also decided to shut down gambling sites and casinos, except for betting places and lotteries where tickets are issued.