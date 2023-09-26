Bucharest Food Expo, between September 28 and October 1, in Bucharest

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) will participate, between September 28 and October 1, 2023, in the second edition of the Bucharest Food Expo, the largest exhibition for the food and beverage sector from Romania, which will take place in the Laminor Hall in Bucharest's District 3.

The event aims to contribute to the development of the agri-food sector in Romania throughout the production chain, so that food consumers from the country and abroad can enjoy quality Romanian products, agerpres reports.

According to a press release from the ministry, sent to AGERRES on Tuesday, the 2023 edition of the Bucharest Food Expo brings together the best local and international products, live culinary demonstrations and special events for gastronomy lovers from all over the country.

Thus, the conference "Romania, from the fork to the fork!" will take place, an event that will focus on the debate and exploration of trends and challenges in the food industry and will offer a valuable perspective on the future of the food industry in Romania and how this can contribute to the economic development and sustainability of the country. The participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the evolution of the sector and to debate elements regarding innovations and novelties.Also, within the Bucharest Food Expo, the "Horeca Top Trends & Innovation" Conference will take place, which will represent an opportunity for professionals in the Horeca industry to discover the latest trends and innovations that can transform the gastronomic experience for customers; The International Pizza Championship, during which the most talented pizza makers from Romania and abroad will compete to create the most delicious pizzas. There will also be the Top Chef Butcher Competition: the first competition in Romania that aims to select the best master butchers, bringing together teams of professionals who proudly represent the butchers' guild.