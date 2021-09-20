Bucharest has no ICU beds available at this point

A number of 19 beds are available nationwide for patients with COVID-19, other than those meant specifically for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, with zero beds available in Bucharest at this point, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, agerpres reports.

"On September 20, 2021, according to the data available in the alerte.ms.ro application, at 2.00 pm, at national level, there were 1,087 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients. Of these, 116 are beds meant specifically for people with certain medical conditions that are confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 (obstetrics - gynecology, neonatology, cardiology, etc.). Also, 952 ICU beds are occupied throughout the country. There are 237 approved ICU beds in total in Bucharest for COVID-19 patients. There are 19 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients nationwide at this moment, with these being other beds than those meant specifically for people with certain medical conditions that are confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, while in Bucharest there are no free beds at this moment," the same source said.

Thus, there are free beds in Arad, Constanta, Vaslui - one bed each, in Iasi - 3, Sibiu - 3, Brasov - 5, Tulcea - 5.According to the same source, work is underway to make operational and provide the necessary medical staff for more ICU beds, which will be available in the coming days."We are especially insisting in making available more beds for those people who suffered from a certain medical condition and have the COVID-19 virus as well, because the respective patients present serious conditions that can constitute comorbidities and are at much higher risk," the same press release reads.