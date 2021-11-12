Bucharest heating, different opinions from two district mayors

The Bucharest heating is seen differently, by at least two of the six district mayors, namely district 6 and 3 mayors, the Capital's most populated districts.

District 6 mayor (second most populated district), leader of National Liberal Party (PNL) Bucharest Ciprian Ciucu, proposes, in a post on Facebook, in the context of negotiations for the formation of a National Liberal Party-Social Democratic Party-Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (PNL-PSD-UDMR) Government, that the Executive assist Bucharest in completing the Centralized thermal energy supply system (SACET), by March 1, 2022.

District 6 mayor proposes that the Government assume that it will assist the General City Hall (PMB) to create the necessary budget space to take over ELCEN (Electrocentrale Bucharest SA) and achieve SACET by March 1, 2022, because if SACET is not carried out and ELCEN is not removed from insolvency by March 1, 2022, it will not be possible to access the hundreds of millions, investment money, from the cogeneration bonus absolutely necessary to operate in conditions of economy, efficiency and effectiveness of the company.

He specified that the business transfer, in order to achieve an integrated SACET, involves the purchase of ELCEN assets by Termoenergetica SA, under the direct administration of PMB, and that, given the deficit budget of the Municipality, it must access a treasury loan.

In his turn, the mayor of District 3 (the most populated sector of the capital, with the highest density and the third largest among the six districts), Robert Negoita, voiced his disappointment at Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan's mandate at the General City Hall, stating that "one should not have high expectations from people who have not managed anything", and reiterated his intention to take over the management of the District 3 heating.

"I wanted to believe that there is a chance and that he could have the ability to do something. I am slowly losing hope. (...) From people who have not managed anything in their lives one should not have high expectations to manage something. The General City Hall is a big institution, it needs a person who has managed something more than a corner shop, but there are people who have not even handled a corner shop in their lives," Negoita said.

"We have been having big and bigger problems, for 5-6 years, as concerns the heating agent in Bucharest. That's why we made a request to the ministry, to the Government, to Parliament to give us, the district mayor's office, control of the district heating, so that we can take care of it ourselves," Robert Negoita told private broadcaster B1TV.

"I consider that it is a correct approach (...) because this is what subsidiarity means, what decentralization means, closer to the citizen. Or, the district mayor's office is much closer to the citizen than the General City Hall," mentioned Robert Negoita.

In his opinion, district heating would be much better managed if it passed under the district town halls' management.