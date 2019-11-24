 
     
Bucharest hospital inpatients apply to vote in presidential runoff

floreasca

Inpatients from Bucharest hospitals will vote on Sunday, in the second round of the presidential election, via a mobile ballot box, hospital representatives told AGERPRES. 

Manager of the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital (SUUB) Adriana Nica told AGERPRES that about 350 SUUB inpatients will vote. 

Commander of the Carol Davila Emergency University Hospital Florentina Ionita Radu said about 341 inpatients said they want to vote. 

On Sunday, inpatients at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital will also vote, according to spokesman Bogdan Oprita. 

At the same time, 201 inpatients of the Bucharest Oncological Institute asked to vote in the second round of the presidential election via the mobile ballot box, according to manager Lidia Kajanto.

