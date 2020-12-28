 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest in the lead with 97.336 cases of SARS-CoV-2 since begining of pandemic

Homeland Preparedness News
Regeneron covid-19 vaccin

The most registered cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, since the beginning of the pandemic up until now, in Bucharest counts for 97.336 cases, in Cluj County - 28.890 and Iasi County - 26.455, according to the data sent on Monday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Ilfov County registers an infection rate with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, of 5,37 to 1,000 inhabitants, dropping as of the previous day, when it was 5,65, according to the GCS.

On the next places there is Bucharest - 4.09 to 1,000 inhabitants, with a slight increase to the previous day, when the incidence was of 4.01 to 1,000 people, and the county of Cluj - with 3,55 to 1,000 inhabitants.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.