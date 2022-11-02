Bucharest mayor Dan on fmr mayor Firea:One mayor bankrupted city hall, the other adrifted it

Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan, said, in a live on his Facebook page Tuesday night, when asked what his strengths are compared to the former mayor Gabriela Firea, that he managed to get the institution out of bankruptcy, that he has a systematic vision on the main problems of the city, but also a different approach regarding urbanism.

"We have a mayor who pushed the city hall into bankruptcy and one who pulled it out. But probably if we compare there are several (strong points, ed.n.). First of all, a systematic vision of what needs to be done in this city regarding the main problems: traffic, heating. And after that, also a huge difference in urban planning, where the public authority did not matter, not to say that it was an accomplice in the previous term," said Nicusor Dan.When asked what a working day at the city hall looks like for him, Nicusor Dan replied that initially he had a schedule from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., but now, because he takes his daughter to school, he works from 8:00 a.m. until 20:00. At the same time, he declared that a meeting with representatives of the General Council of the Capital and a discussion with representatives of the Legal Department (Bucharest City Hall has a total of 5,000 litigations) are part of the program of every Monday."Every Monday I sign about 50-80 defenses. There is also an almost weekly meeting with those from the Investment Directorate, with whom we see the status of the projects we have. There is a meeting, also weekly, on urban planning disputes and property, in general, which are about 500. That means we talk between 20-30 a week. Other than that, things are pretty fluid, depending on the emergencies that come up and the opportunities that come up. There is some periodicity of the meetings with the Economics Direcorate, with the Directorate of non-reimbursable funds. An important component: signing construction authorizations and certificates," he said.As for the "octopus" in the City Hall, which he had denounced during the election campaign, the general mayor specified that there are only about 10 people left, out of the 50 he referred to."If I remember correctly, there were about 50 people in that octopus. Through the dissolution of the municipal companies, an important part of them left the institution. I think we are somewhere around 10 out of 50 left at the moment. It must be said that the city has so many problems, that it was not a goal in itself to go to war with the people brought in by the former administration and they are people who won a job contest. So until they do something grave, they are people who won a contest and they are part of the public administration," said Nicusor Dan.A