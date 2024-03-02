Bucharest Mayor Dan: The stake of these elections is the fight of the right with PSD

The stake of the 2024 elections is "the fight of the right against the Social Democratic Party (PSD)," said Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan at an election conference of the Bucharest chapter of the Force of the Right party that takes place on Saturday in Bucharest.

"The stake of these elections, all elections in 2024, is the fight of the right against PSD. And there is a lot to say on this subject: that in three years we replaced more district heating pipes than they did in 12 years, that they bankrupted the City Hall and we nursed it back to health, that they tried to direct some acquisitions and we risk losing European funds on buses, trolleybuses, trams (...)" said Dan.He went on to say that an important thing in the fight against PSD is also the path Romania has to follow."I think the most important thing in this fight against PSD is where we want to take Romania, because what is PSD-ism? PSD-ism means hijacking institutions - and in fact all our history since the Revolution and University Square is to build some bodies that defend the citizens and not to leave combinations with our people on the commission, with those who know another and another and another, and decisions are taken outside an institutional framework. So, this has been the history, in my opinion, the history of Romania for 34 years. The attempt of some people to create bodies, versus the attempt of other people to keep a communist system a little bit with a human face that says to us: 'We know better. We will give you crumbs and increase your pension by RON 100 lei and be thankful that we govern you."