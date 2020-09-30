Bucharest Mayor-elect Dan: After start of procedures for Bucharest large problems, dismissals to follow

The Mayor-elect of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, announced on Wednesday that, following the start of procedures for the large problems that Bucharest has, there will be dismissals in the institutional apparatus, reminding at the same time that the political commitment regards "the disestablishment of a large majority of municipal companies."

"Beyond starting all procedures for the large issues that Bucharest has - heating, traffic, pollution -, you will see some dismissals from the apparatus, because, if those people infringed the law and the court decided so, we cannot continue with them," said Nicusor Dan, ahead of a meeting with the Minister of Finance.

Asked if he will change or disestablish the municipal companies, Nicusor Dan said: "It's a decision to be taken by the General Council. The political agreement we committed to regards the disestablishment of a large majority of municipal companies."

He added that "it's mandatory that Termoenergetica remain, because it's the company that took over the attributions of RADET."

"There are people and contracts in force that, in my view, should be taken over by the administrations from which these companies started off from," Nicusor Dan mentioned.