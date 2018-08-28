Bucharest Mayor Firea: General City Hall doesn't give orders to gendarmes or prefect

Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea on Wednesday, referring to the protest of Victoriei Square of 10 August, said that the General City Hall doesn't give orders to gendarmes or the prefect, as it does not have such a capacity.

"The General City Hall, through its mayor or deputy mayor, doesn't give orders to gendarmes, doesn't give orders to the prefect, doesn't say "here is where the intervention starts from or here is where it ends", because it doesn't have this capacity, it doesn't have prerogatives to do that. We have been present at the task force that has been mentioned, through the deputy mayor, only for actions that meant traffic restrictions, the deviation of the RTB routes, other organisation measures. The Capital City Hall, in the first place, is made up of civil citizens. We are civilians, not military," she pointed out.