Bucharest mayor invites parties to submit proposals for City Hall budget

Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan says that, based on the state budget adopted in Parliament, it will be impossible for Bucharest Mayoralty (PMB) to "cover the needs" of the capital at the level of the current year.

"Parliament gave today the nod of approval for the state budget for 2022, and the news for the capital is not good at all. Despite all the steps we have taken in the last two months, Bucharest has remained with the same budget from 2021 - RON 10 billion, of which RON 4 billion for the Capital City Hall and RON 6 billion for the (six) district mayors. With such a budget, with the prices that have exploded in the energy sector and with ZERO government compensation for this, it will be impossible for PMB to cover the needs of the Capital at the level of this year," the general mayor wrote on Facebook.

"I invite each of the parties with representation in the General Council of the Capital to come up with a concrete proposal for a local budget. More directly and simply put, to show clearly where and how much to cut. After all, the CGMB [General Council of Bucharest City Hall] will have to vote for the capital's budget, so I ask the political groups to propose this budget directly and to assume the necessary cuts," Nicusor Dan asserted.

"Beyond this problem for 2022, I would like us to have a very serious debate in the coming months about the financing of Bucharest in the next years. Do we want to have a subsistence budget or a development budget for Bucharest? Do we let Bucharest crawl as it can or do we really change things? It is all about the Capital of Romania and its economic engine, not one of the thousands of localities of the country," he added.AGERPRES