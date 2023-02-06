Bucharest National Opera, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre conclude strategic partnership

Daniel Jinga, the managing director of the Bucharest National Opera, and Malikov Akif Turan Oglu, the general director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, signed a strategic partnership between the two national cultural institutions in Baku, a press release from ONB, sent to AGERPRES on Monday, reads.

The collaboration memorandum between the two theaters involves the building of a creative partnership, through which the two parties express their confidence in the modernity of the opera house and in the values of culture placed at the service of the public. The two sides show their openness to exchanges of directors, soloists, conductors, technicians, and also productions, for the common interest of both sides.

"The opening of this collaboration improves the already continuously developing relations between Romania and Azerbaijan, confirms the strategic partnership between the two states also in the field of culture and will generate the creation of new joint high-level events," the source adds.

In this context, on 4 February, Daniel Jinga, the managing director of the Bucharest National Opera, conducted the Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi on the first opera stage in Azerbaijan, with an international cast.