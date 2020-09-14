"Bucharest - One Heart. One Story", video projections on facades of some buildings, urban art exhibitions

The "Bucharest - One Heart. One Story" event, bringing together a series of video projections on the facades of some buildings and urban art exhibitions, to mark 561 years since the first documentary attestation of Bucharest, will take place starting Wednesday in the Capital.

According to a press release of the organizers sent to AGERPRES on Monday, "Bucharest - One Heart. One Story", held outdoors, will reach the most important areas of the Capital, emphasizing the capacity of art both to cross various environments and social contexts, as well as to celebrate the city through unity, messages, color and beauty.

The event will take place after the following program:

* The moving urban art exhibition "Bucharest - One Heart. One Story" will take place between September 20 and December 10, 2020.

Seven tram sets (lines 1, 10, 21, 25, 27, 40 and 41), which cross the most important areas of the Capital, will be transformed into a real exhibition of moving graffiti by some of the best street art artists in Bucharest, coordinated by curator Mihai Zgondoiu: Irlo, Home Boy, Kero Zen, Ocu, Mser, Obie Platon, Erps, the Square Cat, Robert Obert, John Dot's, Mircea Modreanu, Lux, Mircea Popescu, Graffetele (Irina Mocanu , Sandy Balasoiu), Livi Po, Sweet Damage Crew (Biex, Shatran, Pandele, Cage).

* Video projections on the facades of three buildings in the heart of the Capital - University Square on Sunday, Bucharest Day, between 20:30 and 23:00.

In order to be able to offer to the public, in safe conditions, a unique show, video projections will take place on the facades of three buildings in University Square, important landmarks in the city's history: "I.L. Caragiale" National Theater, InterContinental Hotel and the University of Bucharest. The projections will have no sound, and the artistic content will be of short duration (in a loop), so that passers-by will not stop, thus avoiding congestion.

The "Bucharest - One Heart. One Story" project has as its core the solidarity campaign "One World. One Heart", initiated by the Video Mapping International Festival iMapp Bucharest, organized by the Capital City Hall, through creart.

* The 2020 iMapp Bucharest festival will take place from Wednesday to Saturday, within the "Days of Bucharest" event, in a special, online format, which takes into account the need for physical distancing and the safety of citizens.

The most important voices in the international world of video mapping will gather at iMapp Talks, in webinars and conferences with directors of the most famous light festivals in the world, international artists, organizers and specialists in video projection, respectively over 20 by speakers in 6 live and recorded sessions, moderated by Vlad Craioveanu. The iMapp Talk project will take place daily, from Wednesday to Friday, between 10:30-11:30 and 12:00-13:00.

These online mini-events are dedicated to the general public and to visual arts, and streaming will be available to those interested on the iMapp Bucharest online channels.

The iMapp Bucharest Festival will culminate with a retrospective of the I - VI editions, in the online environment, including the best works projected over the years in this international video mapping competition, respectively those of each year's winners of the Jury Awards and the Public Awards.