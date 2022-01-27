Bucharest Police investigating anti-Semitism crime after Holocaust Memorial incident

The Bucharest Police are investigating an instance of anti-Semitism involving an incident that took place on Thursday at the Holocaust Memorial in the city.

"Following pictures carried in the public space of an incident during an event held at the Holocaust Monument, the Bucharest Police General Directorate - Precinct 17 Police is now conducting its own investigations into an instance of violation of measures to prevent and combat anti-Semitism (the act of promoting in public, in any way, anti-Semitic ideas, concepts or doctrines is a crime punishable by imprisonment from 3 months to 3 years and the abolition of certain rights), in order to enforce the relevant measures," according to a Police press statement.

A ceremony to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust took place on Thursday morning at the monument in Bucharest, Agerpres.ro informs.

"On a day in which we talk about memory, on the International Day of Commemoration of the Holocaust Victims, at the Holocaust Memorial in Bucharest there are anti-Semitic demonstrations under the eyes of the Gendarmerie. The best way to go!," reads a post published on the Facebook account of the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust.

A photo accompanying the post shows a wreath with a ribbon reading: "Romania a salvat 400.000 evrei in timpul Holocaustului " (Romania saved 400,000 Jews during the Holocaust ) and "Holocaust, don't forget: half of the truth is a lie."