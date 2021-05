Bucharest Prefect Stoica: Performance halls, indoor restaurants can operate at 50pct capacity

Performance halls and indoor restaurants can operate at 50% capacity from a current 30%, said on Thursday, Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica said on Thursday after a meeting of the Bucharest Emergency Management Committee, which convened as the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 reporting rate in the city fell below 1.5 per 1,000 population, agerpres reports.

"The rate remained steadily decreasing to below 1.5 per 1,000, and the decision was to move the capital city to the green zone, meaning performance halls can operate at a 50% capacity, restaurants can use 50% of their indoor dining capacity, drive-in events can be held, and so can outdoor cultural events with up to 300 participants," said Stoica.