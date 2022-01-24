Bucharest Prefecture: Law enforcement to intervene firmly against actions to intimidate STB employees

Law enforcement will strongly intervene against any actions to intimidate the employees of the Bucharest Transport Company (STB) who intend to resume work, the Capital Prefecture said in a press release on Monday evening.

According to the cited source, the Prefecture of the Capital and the Bucharest City Hall established, during a working meeting on the STB strike, a series of measures, including the firm intervention of law enforcement against any actions to intimidate employees who intend to resume exercising the right to work, Agerpres.ro informs.

The following measures were established: maintaining the gendarmerie and police forces in the area of the STB depots and bus bases, in order to prevent any incidents in terms of public order and safety; maintaining the measure regarding the supplementation of the police and gendarmerie forces in the area of metro stations, both inside and outside; ensuring the traffic and local police units in the main intersections, for the road traffic flow and the provision by the STB of the population's information in real time regarding the available means of transport, through the info Transport Bucharest app.