 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest public transport resumes, general director says

inquamFOTO/Octav Ganea
STB

After five days of illegal protest that paralyzed the capital, the employees understood that they could not ignore the law and the obligations they have towards the Bucharest people, the general director of the Bucharest Transport Company (STB), Adrian Crit, told AGERPRES on Tuesday,

He said that at 7:00 a.m., more than 90 pct of the scheduled fleet of vehicles had gone out on the route, according to the transport schedule.

The Bucharest Transporters' Union announced on Tuesday morning that it is suspending the protest action, and the employees are resuming their work.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.