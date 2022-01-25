Bucharest public transport resumes, general director says

After five days of illegal protest that paralyzed the capital, the employees understood that they could not ignore the law and the obligations they have towards the Bucharest people, the general director of the Bucharest Transport Company (STB), Adrian Crit, told AGERPRES on Tuesday,

He said that at 7:00 a.m., more than 90 pct of the scheduled fleet of vehicles had gone out on the route, according to the transport schedule.

The Bucharest Transporters' Union announced on Tuesday morning that it is suspending the protest action, and the employees are resuming their work.