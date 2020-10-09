Bucharest School Inspectorate: 17 schools in Bucharest move from yellow to red scenario

The spokesperson for the Bucharest School Inspectorate (ISMB), Roxana Cercel, said on Friday that 17 schools in Bucharest have moved from the yellow scenario to the red one, according to Agerpres.

"It is about 17 schools that moved from the yellow scenario to the red one for 14 days," Cercel said.

Asked if it is possible for all schools in the capital city to go into the red scenario in the near future, she replied: "I do not know, (...) depending on the epidemiological evolution and what the Public Health Directorate and the experts decide".

The Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations met on Friday at the headquarters of the Bucharest Prefecture.

"Following the evaluations, 17 units moved from the yellow scenario to the red scenario, and another 12 from the red scenario to the yellow scenario. The schools that moved to the red scenario totaled at least three cases [COVID-19] at unit level," explained Roxana Cercel.

Asked what happens if two cases of COVID-19 are registered in pupils and two in teachers, she specified that the evaluation is done among pupils, because it is assumed that adults respect the rules of health protection - they wear a mask, keep distance, which means they are not a danger to children.