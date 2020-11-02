Bucharest schools remain closed to in-person learning

The Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations decided in today's meeting to extend online classes for pre-university education institutions and keep in-person learning suspended.

Mask-wearing so as to cover the nose and mouth remains mandatory in public closed and open spaces for everybody aged over 5.

"The Committee unanimously decided to maintain the measures currently in force until midnight, which were instituted under the former decision," said Bucharest Prefect Traian Berbeceanu.