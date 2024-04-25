Bucharest Sector 1 mayor Clotilde Armand indicted on charges of favoritism

Mayor of Bucharest Sector 1 Clotilde Armand was indicted by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Sector 1 Court for using her position to favor someone, specifically for appointing herself as a manager in an EU-funded project.

According to a statement from the Prosecutor's Office, between May 2022 - August 2022, in her capacity as Sector 1 mayor, Armand issued Order No. 715/18.02.2022 by which she appointed herself manager of the project "Improving local administrative capacity regarding the development, implementation and promotion of anti-corruption measures". According to the prosecutors, Clotilde Armand issued four orders that produced material benefits for herself in total amount of RON 18,720 (gross).

During the investigation, Armand complained that the first three prosecutors in this case were replaced "until they found someone willing to sign the indictment."