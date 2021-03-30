Bucharest sees another day of anti-restricition protests

A protest against the authorities' COVID-19 restrictions is underway in Bucharest for the third day in a row.

The protesters initially gathered in University Square, then marched to the Ministry of the Interior where they called for the IntMin's resignation and later headed for Victoriei Square, to vent their anger in front of the government headquarters.

The participants, most of them without protective masks, were waving tricolor flags, blew on vuvuzela horns, whilst shouting chants against the authorities and the restrictions.