Bucharest Stock Exchange, a seriously committed partner to help us develop our capital market (Moldova's ambassador)

The Bucharest Stock Exchange is a partner seriously committed to helping the development of the capital market in the Republic of Moldova, declared, on Thursday, the ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Romania, Victor Chirila, at the BVB Awards, an annual event that rewards excellence on the capital market.

"It gives me great pleasure to be here with you at the Bucharest Stock Exchange awards gala, a reliable partner for the Republic of Moldova and a seriously committed partner to help us develop our capital market, to develop the institutions that ensure capital transactions in the Republic of Moldova and the attraction of investments. Just recently, Mr. President together with Mr. General Director paid a visit to the Republic of Moldova. They also had meetings in Chisinau, especially with the National Financial Market Commission. And the discussions were constructive, very good, certain plans were drawn that we very much hope to accomplish as soon as possible," Victor Chirila said.

He mentioned that there is a trust of Moldovan investors for the capital market in Romania and gave the example of Purcari company, listed on BVB. The ambassador also spoke about the listing of Moldova Agroindbank, and some other entities, such as Maib, adding that "other companies, other investors will come, will list on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which represents an example for us, an example that we want to follow".