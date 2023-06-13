Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Tuesday's trading session lower.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session lower on all indices, and the value of exchanges was 69.16 million lei (13.94 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index depreciated by 1.49%, up to 12,006.24 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar decrease.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, recorded a decrease of 1.31%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 1.73%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, closed the session down by 0.95%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, was down by 0.71%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 1.11%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea shares, with 40.04 million lei, followed by PMV Petrom ones, which generated exchanges worth 5.89 million lei, and those of Transilvania Bank, with 3.75 million lei.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of SSIF BRK Financial Group (+8.68%), Comelf (+6.82%) and Cemacon (+1.94%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Electroaparataj (-6.62%), Fondul Proprietatea (-5.13%) and Socep (-4.17%)



