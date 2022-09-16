Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's session down on most indices, and the value of transactions amounted to 48.43 million RON (9.83 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.44%, up to 11,753.71 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.46% decrease.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered a decline of 0.41%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 0.59%, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.67%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.12%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decrease of 0.40%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Banca Transilvania shares, with 9.18 million RON, followed by MedLife securities, which generated exchanges worth 8 million RON, and those of OMV Petrom, with 7.6 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Electroarges (+7.18%), Condmag (+7.14%) and Cemacon (+6.03%), whilst the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Carbochim (-14.5%), COS Targoviste (-10.77%) and Aerostar (-5.84%).