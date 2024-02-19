Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Monday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher the first trading session of the week, and the value of transactions exceeded 45.53 million RON (8.75 million euros).

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.46%, up to 15,790.52 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.43%, agerpres reports.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, rose by 0.51%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 1.10%.At the same time, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, gained 0.11%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of ten energy and utility companies, closed up 0.59%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded an appreciation of 0.18%.Transilvania Bank's shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges recorded with these shares being 8.8 million RON. Among the most traded shares were also OMV Petrom, with trading of 6.89 million RON, and DIGI Communications, with 4.8 million RON.The best developments were registered by Societatea de Constructii Napoca (+14.46%), Condmag (+9.09%) and UCM Resita (+6.16%).On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by COMCM Constanta (-9.9%), Romcab (-5%) and Mecanica Ceahlau (-3.97%).