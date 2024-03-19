Subscription modal logo Premium

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session higher on all indices, with the value of transactions exceeding 47.58 million lei (9.56 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index registered an appreciation of 0.13%, up to 16,369.18 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.15%.

Also, the broad blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, rose by 0.18%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, closed the session 0.39% up.

Meanwhile, the BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, gained 0.27%, while BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, closed 0.12% higher.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies of the AeRO market, appreciated 0.30%.

OMV Petrom shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the value of the exchanges registered with these securities amounting to 9.48 million lei. Hidroelectrica, with a turnover of 8.07 million lei, and Banca Transilvania, with 3.51 million lei, were also among the most traded shares.

The best performances were recorded by Condmag (+7.69%), Electroarges (+7.43%) and Comelf (+5.56%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of COMCM Constanta (-10.86%), Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte (-4.69%) and SIF Hoteluri (-3.68%).

