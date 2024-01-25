Subscription modal logo Premium

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Thursday's session

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Thursday's session lower on almost all indices, and the total value of transactions was 84.78 million RON (17.03 million euros).

The main BET index recorded a decrease of 0.63%, up to 15,138.28 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, depreciated by 0.53%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, fell by 0.53%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 0.38%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, lost 0.18% of its value, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, closed down 0.59%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded an increase of 0.31%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Hidroelectrica, with 26.58 million RON, those of Transilvania Bank, with 12.66 million RON, and Romgaz, with 9.94 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Socep (+9.57%), Antibiotice (+7.61%) and Artego (+5.68%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-14.71%), Comelf (-8.28%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (-4.23%).

