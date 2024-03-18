Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday session high

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session on the rise, with transactions reaching RON 55.63 million, respectively EUR 11.19 million.

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.62%, up to 16,347.25 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an advance of 0.60%.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.63%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 0.62% .

On the other hand, the BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.39%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed up by 0.81 %.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decline of 0.29%.

The shares of Hidroelectrica were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of the exchanges registered with these securities being 17.72 million lei. In the top of the most traded shares were those of Transilvania Bank - with a turnover of 6.21 million lei, and of OMV Petrom, with 3.32 million lei.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Artego (+9.88%), Orsova Shipyard (+8.82%) and Carbochim (+5.06%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Comelf (-8.47%), Condmag (-7.14%) and Electroarges (-6.91%).